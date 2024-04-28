A storyline update on Tony Khan.

The AEW President was attacked by The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Young Bucks) on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, where the heel group punched Khan in the stomach and hit him with a TK driver (spike piledriver). Khan has sported a neck brace ever since, which has gone viral considering he’s been in helping the Jacksonville Jaguars with the NFL Draft.

On tonight’s AEW Collision, commentator Tony Schiavone revealed that doctors have “advised” Khan not to travel as he recovers from his neck injury. He will remain in Jacksonville, which is where tonight’s show takes place, and run the show from there. This is of course storyline, as Khan spoke with the AEW crowd before the show, albeit in his brace.

EXCLUSIVE: An update on the current condition of #AEW CEO & President Tony Khan Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/d80FZSQ1PV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024

