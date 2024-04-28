Hour 3 of AEW’s Saturday night programming starts… now!

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Danny Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Parking Lot Fight: Chuck Taylor vs. Trent

AEW Rampage 4/27/24

Live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary, as they are joined by Matt Menard. We’re starting of in the parking lot!

Match #1. Parking Lot Brawl: Trent vs. Chuck

Hockey fight to start as Trent misses a charge into a Volkswagen. X-Plex on the VW by Trent, as he takes a garbage can lid to the face of his former best friend. Chuck is busted open already as Trent charges him, but Chuck powerbombs him on a Cadillac. Trent responds with a bunch of garbage cans to the face. Trent sets a garbage can lid on top of Chuck on a sedan, while he climbs up on a truck, and jumps off with an elbow. Trent tries to murder Chuck with a flat screen TV but Chuck moves. Snap suplex by Chuck through a door! Chuck now beats Trent with whatever is left of the door before deciding to use a trashcan instead. Both guys are bleeding everywhere as Chuck finds a shovel of sorts and goes to work on Trent. Chuck climbs up a car but gets sent off the car and through a light tube board! Trent takes Chuck to another card and thinks about a piledriver, but Chuck lands on his feet and sends Trent through a windshield with a Razor’s Edge! Glass is all in the back of Trent and Chuck’s arm is cut very badly. Both guys are fighting on the hood of a sedan now and Chuck faux-hugs Trent. Trent goes low on Chuck! Piledriver by Trent on the hood! Trent now locks in a triangle choke of sorts and Chuck passes out, forcing the referee to call the match.

Winner: Trent

Rating: **3/4. I mean, I don’t know how to rate this thing. It wasn’t very long, they bled a lot, and it’ll probably keep Chuck off TV for a while to continue his rehab? Trent does come across looking like quite the heartless bastard, though.

After the match, Trent finds a plumber’s wrench. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander show up to stop the attack, but Trent takes the wrench to Chuck’s ankle… through the glass!

Statlander holds Cassidy back as Trent tells him it’s his fault.