Bad news for MJF.

The AEW superstar and former world champion has been out of action since he lost the title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End in December. The Salt of the Earth was extremely banged up, and had sustained a shoulder injury that he tried to rehab his way through in order to make a faster return. However, a new report reveals that the rehab did not take.

According to Jason Solomon and later confirmed by WrestlePurists, MJF underwent surgery for his left shoulder and will most likely be out of action even longer than anticipated. Originally plans had MJF returning in March. He met with AEW President Tony Khan when they were in Boston to discuss future plans, but this latest setback has thrown another wrench into plans.

The injuries to MJF and Adam Cole have drastically affected the storyline between the two former friends, specifically MJF’s feud with the Undisputed Kingdom. At this time, there is no timetable on when he will be healthy.