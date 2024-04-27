Three hours of wrestling on a Saturday night? Let’s get to business:

AEW World Trios Championship: The Bang Bang Gang vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Acclaimed

Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos

Rush vs. Martin Stone

Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Collision 4/27/24

A video package detailing Swerve’s championship victory over Samoa Joe is shown.

Live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary and here comes our world champion!

Prince Nana introduces us to our champion. Swerve runs down the week that was in AEW. New AEW TBS champion in Willow. Ospreay vs. Danielson, etc. Swerve said he IS the best in the world, and his championship shows that. Swerve says he is going to blaze a trail and set an example as AEW to make sure all of his family sacrifices were worth it. Swerve says this is the Dynasty era, and the Elite of that era, is Swerve. Swerve issues an open challenge because he’s going to be a FIGHTING champion.

Enter Claudio Castagnoli!

“You’re on.” – Claudio

Tony Schiavone recaps the actions of The Elite from Dynamite. Tony Khan has suffered head and neck injuries and will be running AEW remotely going forward, and will not be traveling under doctors orders.

Match #1. AEW World Trios Championship: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Dragon screw leg whip by White to Andretti and some hard chops in the corner. Low elbow, kitchen sink, lariat combo as The Gunn’s get tagged in. Snap suplex by Colten for two. Suicide dive by Andretti takes out White on the outside and Darius gets the tag. Reverse atomic drop to Austin and a bulldog over the middle rope. Tope con hilo to Austin by Andretti as Darius gets a two count off of a Flatliner to Austin. Darius slides to the outside but gets clotheslined by White, followed by a gordbuster on the apron. PIP now as Darius is stuck in the wrong corner and the BBG make quick tags. BBG are beating on Darius on the outside, as The Gunns hop in the front row just to cheer on White. Darius makes it back in the ring and over to his corner, but The Gunns pull Andretti and Dante off the apron. Chop by White but Darius counters with a Pele kick. Colten misses a splash and Austin gets backflipped over as Andretti gets the tag and clears house with clotheslines and back elbows. Handspring back elbow to The Gunns. Spring split-legged moonsault misses but Andretti lands on his feet and connects with an enziguiri to Colten and a Spanish Fly to Austin. Two count. Springboard senton to the outside by Andretti takes out the entire BBG. Assisted Tornado DDT by Top Flight and a running Shooting Star Press by Andretti. Two count. Andretti goes up top but White crotches him behind the referee’s back. High angle Uranage by White to Andretti. 3:10 to Yuma by The Gunns. Andretti backflips out of a sleeper suplex by White. Shotgun dropkick by Andretti! Andretti tries a handspring off the ropes but White grabs him in mid-air and drills him with the Bladerunner for the win!

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: Bang Bang Gang

Rating: ***1/4. Hot opener in front of a very appreciative crowd. Jay White is such a star and the entire BBG work well together. Feels like Andretti and Top Flight do the same thing almost every single week… they’re going to need a win sooner or later.

A recap of Jack Perry’s debut during AEW Dynasty last week was shown.

Match #2. Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. The Beast Mortos

Fenix opens up with chops in the corner but Mortos eats them and fires back with some of his own. Springboard crossbody by Fenix but Mortos catches him and Fenix flips out. LUCHA. A back-and-forth sequence ends with a snap powerslam by Mortos. Corkscrew suicide dive by Mortos! That was awesome. Clotheslines in the corner by Mortos. Pair of spinning back kicks by Fenix but Mortos fires back with a reverse Slingblade and a running crucifix bomb. Twisting lariat by Mortos! Two count. Leg drag DDT by Mortos followed by a shinbreaker. Twisting leg lace by Mortos and the gameplan is clear. Both guys roll to the outside now and Mortos is in control, trying to rip at the mask of Fenix. Fireman’s carry by Mortos but Fenix flips out and lands on his feet. Hurricanrana by Fenix and a rebound back heel kick to the face. Fenix only gets a one count. High kick by Fenix. Superkick. A second superkick. Fenix wants a backdrop driver but Mortos plants his feet, and Fenix settles for a twisting backbreaker. Two count. Fenix gets a running start and hops on the shoulders of Mortos, kicks him in the back of the head, then springboards off the ropes right INTO A HUGE ANTI-AIR SPEAR! Both men are down. Mortos charges but Fenix ducks out of the way and Mortos lands on the apron, and then the floor. Fenix comes off the top with a corkscrew plancha. Tilt a whirl by Fenix but Mortos lands on his feet and picks up Fenix into a wheelbarrow lung blower! One, two, no! Twisting Widow’s Peak by Mortos but Fenix is barely able to escape before the three. Fenix now delivers a pair of superkicks before walking the ropes and catching Mortos with a PK. Another superkick. Frog splash 3/4 of the way across the ring! Two count. Rolling Thunder into–no! Mortos catches him with a double goozle, but Fenix shifts his hips and victory rolls Mortos for the win!

Winner: Rey Fenix

Rating: ***3/4. Excellent return for Rey Fenix here, giving The Beast Mortos a heck of a lot and making him look like a star. What a fun match and the crowd loved it.

Orange Cassidy says two of his friends are going to fight in a parking lot and he’s afraid what they’re going to do to each other. Kris Statlander shows up and lets Cassidy know, “he needs us” and they walk off.

Match #3. Rush vs. Martin Stone

Woah, Martin Stone aka Danny Burch from NXT. Stone charges but Rush sidesteps and it’s a rebound German suplex. Running knee strike to the face. Stone rolls to the outside and Rush follows, doing Rush things on the outside like beating Stone’s head into the guardrail. Rush throws a chair into the ring as a decoy and then whips Stone with the camera cable. Stone gets thrown into the turnbuckle with an overhead belly-to-belly. Superman punch by Rush. Bull’s Horns. Finito.

Winner: Rush

Rating: NR.

Rush isn’t done, so he drops Stone again with a discus elbow and delivers another Bull’s Horns.

Serena Deeb wants Toni Storm to know that this isn’t a movie, sweetie, and this is real life. Deeb says she’s going to do something that she set out four years ago to do, and that is hold the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Match #4. Toni Storm w/ Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

Headlock takeover by Storm but Jay fights up and sends her into the corner, following up with a running spinning back kick. “Hip” bump by Jay. “Hip” bump by Storm. Storm gyrates the hips a la Rick Rude and then delivers another hip bump. Jay rolls to the apron where she trash talks Mariah May, but Storm delivers a running hip attack that sends Jay into May! Storm checks on her student as Jay takes control with some heavy chops on the outside. Both women make their way back in the ring, as Storm runs on the chest of Jay in the corner and fires some elbows in. Jay drops Storm with an elbow of her own and then chokes her over the middle rope. Fighting spirit chest chops here in the center of the ring until Jay runs into a big headbutt and both women are down. Backstabber through the ropes and a DDT by Storm. Perfect Plex gets a two count. Spinning hook kick by Jay and the Noshigami only gets two! Storm with a double goozle into a Low Down for two. Jay reverses Storm and she’s able to lock in the Queenslayer! Storm struggles to break free and finally does, dropping Jay with a jawbreaker. Running hip attack in the corner! Storm Zero and this one is over!

Winner: Toni Storm

Rating: ***1/4. This match started slow and the PIP in the middle of the match didn’t help it, but everything after the break was awesome. Anna Jay has grown so much as a performer but she, much like Top Flight earlier, is going to need a big win sooner than later. Storm continues to roll, as a showdown with Serena Deeb seems to be on the horizon.

Match #5. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Acclaimed

GYV BABY! James Drake and Anthony Bowens start slugging it out but Gibson makes a blind tag and it’s a double clothesline for the GYV. Vertical suplex by Bowens. Kick to the stomach by Bowens and a running swinging neckbreaker by Caster. Low dropkick by Gibson to Caster as Drake runs and dives off the back of Drake and takes out Bowens on the apron as we go to a commercial break. Back from break and Drake dives over the top to the outside, taking out both Caster and Bowens. Back suplex by Gibson but Caster rolls through and gets the hot tag. Bowens clears the ring with discus elbows and a Fameasser to Gibson. Back elbow by Drake and Caster makes the blind tag. Running splash in the corner and it’s Scissor Me, Timbers to Drake. Double team Magic Killer into an Iconoclasm (I guess?) by The Acclaimed. One, two, no! Caster pulls Gibson into the ring and Gibson traps him in the corner as Drake flies in with a dropkick over the top. Caster gets sent to the ramp and right into the lighting rig. Bowens tries to fight off both members of GYV with a running knee to Drake. Gibson traps Bowens feet on the middle rope and hits a Code Breaker, holds him in position, as Drake goes coast-to-coast with a dropkick across the ring! One, two, no! GYV shift their attention to Billy Gunn as Caster comes back and dumps Drake to the outside. Kick combo by Bowens to Gibson as Bowens connects with The Arrival and Caster with the Mic Drop! One, two, three.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Rating: ***. Solid tag team match here, but I would question GYV losing in their debut, unless this is a one off. Something seems a bit off with Caster and Bowens lately, as well.

Katsuyori Shibata will be challenging Chris Jericho for the FTW Championship. Shibata plans to chop down the Learning Tree and take the title. Daniel Garcia says he will fight side-by-side with Shibata tonight against Shane Taylor Promotions. Shibata asks him to save the last dance for him, and it’s on.

Match #6. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Both men trade reversals on a knuckle lock, as well as pinfalls. Swerve tries a leapfrog but Claudio catches him in mid-air and spins him around into a backbreaker. European uppercut by Claudio and both guys fight their way to the ramp. Swerve gets a running start and dives off the ramp with a hurricanrana before clotheslining Claudio back in the ring. Diving crossbody by Swerve and a neckbreaker, make that two, wait, three, but the third one is from the apron. Swerve tries a dive to the outside but Claudio catches him in a military press position, and lawn darts him into the siding of the arena! Claudio in control as we go to a commercial break. Swerve trips Claudio’s feet out from under him on the apron and thrust kicks him through the ropes and to the floor. Swerve with a running pump kick from the apron before heading up top for a diving European uppercut to the back of Claudio. Claudio tries to charge Swerve in a corner but he eats a big boot, and Swerve rolls out with a Rolling Thunder Flatliner. Two count. Snap mare by Swerve but Claudio drills him with a European uppercut. Swerve charges Claudio on the outside but Claudio pops him up on to the second level of seating, so Swerve gets a running start and Fosbury Flops off on to Claudio! Swerve rolls Claudio in the ring quickly and connects with a 450 splash! Two count. Both men now trade Europena uppercuts in the center of the ring. Front facelock by Swerve as he rolls through and picks Claudio up with a big vertical suplex. Swerve looks for the Swerve Stomp as Claudio sits up… and Swerve nails it! One, two, no! Swerve wants the Houescall but Claudio sees it coming, grabs the leg, and it’s time for the Giant Swing! 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 revolutions! Claudio locks in the Sharpshooter in the center of the ring! Swerve reaches for the ropes but Claudio transitions to a crossface! Swerve finally tries to roll through but Claudio traps the arm and drives in some hammer and anvil elbows! Claudio wants the Neutralizer but Swerve plants his feet, so Claudio settles for a running lariat! Long two count. Neutralizer attempt again, but Swerve flips out and lands on his feet, DDTing Claudio in the process. Swerve heads back up and tries to Swerve Stomp Claudio while he’s standing, but Claudio traps the feet, and drops Swerve right into a European uppercut! 2.9999! Rapid European uppercuts in the corner Swerve catches the last one into a back slide for two. Claudio misses a charge and gets German suplexed. Swerve hits the ropes and Claudio pops him up for the European uppercut but Swerve stomps him in mid-air! Housecall! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ****1/4. Exactly what you would expect. This one took just a little bit to get going but man oh man, what a match these two put on. Clearly, nobody expected Swerve to lose this one, but there were a few spots that really almost had me. Swerve’s title reign had started off VERY strong.

After the match, Swerve extends the hand for a handshake. Claudio accepts and hugs Swerve, as Swerve stands tall as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Just a consistent, solid, professional wrestling show tonight. Great to see Swerve get his time on the mic to open the show, as it seems like a showdown with the Elite might be looming. Swerve also going full good guy and reminding the fans he’s a fighting champion, while simultaneously talking about how important his family is. Good guy stuff there, oh, and, he put on a great match with Claudio. Fenix and Rush returning is great for AEW, while The Beast Mortos and GYV both had great showings in their own right. New blood and fresh faces tonight, while some good storyline development in the AEW Women’s World Championship picture with Toni Storm. 8/10.