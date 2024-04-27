A rarity for Tony Khan.

According to Fightful Select, the AEW President is not yet at this evening’s Collision taping from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Khan has been busy all week with the NFL Draft as his family owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, but as of this writing he has still not arrived at the venue.

It has been understood all week that AEW Collision would go on without him, but Fightful adds that he is expected to be at the show eventually. If you missed it, the latest lineup for the program is below.

UPDATE: Khan has been writing the show for Collision, and has had cameras from NFL Films documenting his travels back and forth between AEW and the draft.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

-The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

-Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos

-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time

-Update on AEW President Tony Khan after The Elite attacked him

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Chucky Taylor vs. Trent Beretta Parking Lot Brawl

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo