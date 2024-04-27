The Undertaker sings the praises of an active WWE superstar.

The Deadman has been in the headlines a lot over the past month, especially after his surprise cameo on night two of WrestleMania XL. One of the subjects that Taker discussed on the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast was the work of AJ Styles, the man he wrestled his final-ever matchup against at WrestleMania 36.

Taker begins by comparing Styles to the great Shawn Michaels, even saying that the Phenomenal One is the Heartbreak Kid of his generation.

[AJ Styles] checks all the boxes. I don’t know if there will ever be another Shawn Michaels. I put a disclaimer on it, but AJ Styles can work with anybody. He can make anybody look like a million bucks and still be able to you know — AJ is not a big guy, but has the ability to work with anybody and make it believable, make it solid. That doesn’t make AJ Shawn Michaels, but those are the two guys that have the generation’s [highest] work level. That’s my opinion, I’m sure somebody else will have a different opinion,” he continued. “That’s kind of the reason why the whole Boneyard match happened is because I didn’t get a chance to work with AJ and that lured me. I really do [hold him in such high regard] as a human being and as a performer.

Regarding what a match between Michaels and Styles would look like, Undertaker predicts that it would have been a bonafide classic.

Yeah, they would have torn the place down. That match would have been — I have no doubts in my mind that that’s a five-star match.

Styles is set to challenge Cody Rhodes at next Saturday’s WWE Backlash France premium live event.

