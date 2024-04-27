Rey Fenix is back.
The former AEW International and Tag Team Champion has been out of action since October, but has finally been medically cleared for an in-ring return. The Lucha Bro will be in action on this evening’s Collision against the Beast Mortos.
#AEWCollision TONIGHT after @NBAonTNT!@ReyFenixMx vs @Taurusoriginal
Today in Jacksonville, AEW doctors have cleared Rey Fenix! He returns TONIGHT!
Rey Fenix collides vs Beast Mortos
LIVE in @dailysplace tonight!@AEWonTV starts after @Celtics vs @MiamiHEAT TONIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/n9APZ1rWTN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
-The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
-Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos
-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time
-Update on AEW President Tony Khan after The Elite attacked him
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:
-Chucky Taylor vs. Trent Beretta Parking Lot Brawl
-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo