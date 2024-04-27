Rey Fenix is back.

The former AEW International and Tag Team Champion has been out of action since October, but has finally been medically cleared for an in-ring return. The Lucha Bro will be in action on this evening’s Collision against the Beast Mortos.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

-The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

-Rey Fenix vs. The Beast Mortos

-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time

-Update on AEW President Tony Khan after The Elite attacked him

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Chucky Taylor vs. Trent Beretta Parking Lot Brawl

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo