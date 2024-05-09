Rachael Ellering has spoken out about the incident that saw a fan ejected from the AEW and ROH taping on Wednesday night.

As noted, a fan, who Saraya called a “creep” on-camera during AEW Dynamite on TBS at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, later sexually harassed and insulted Skye Blue during her match for ROH On HonorClub with Rachael Ellering.

On Thursday, Ellering surfaced on social media and commented on the incident.

“The speed in which Aubrey Edwards and I got out of the ring last night post match to get this creep kicked out was remarkable,” she wrote. “Olympic medalist speeds. I’ve NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match. Sexual harassment is not heckling.”

Ellering continued, “I do want to say this: Thank you very much to the rowdy, respectful fans that come out to enjoy the show and support. We really appreciate you! This guy wasn’t a fan. He was a pervert who should be banned from shows for life.”

