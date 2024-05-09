The viewership numbers are in for the May 8, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to PWTorch.com, the program drew 711,000 viewers, up from last week’s show on May 1, which drew 703,000 viewers.

The 5/8 show this week scored a 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic, which is the same as last Wednesday’s show on 5/1, which pulled the same 0.24 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite was up against the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff game on TNT and the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoff game on ESPN this week.