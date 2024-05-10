Wheeler Yuta has been dealing with concussion symptoms for months.

Fightful Select is reporting that is the reason why the Blackpool Combat Club member has been out of action from AEW since January 10, 2024, where he lost to Eddie Kingston.

This was also the reason Yuta wasn’t involved in the CMLL match at the end of March.

As of this writing, there is no timetable for the AEW television return of Yuta. The original hope was that he wouldn’t be out for long as a result of the concussion issues, but that did not turn out to be the case.