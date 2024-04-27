Jinder Mahal is planning for his future.

The Modern Day Maharaja was surprisingly released by WWE earlier in the month, a cut that ended a twelve year stint for the former world champion. Mahal has since filed to trademark the terms ‘RAJ DHESI’ and ‘THE MAHARAJA’ for merchandising purposes. This was done under his real name, Yuvraj Dhesi. .

Mark For: RAJ DHESI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Mark For: THE MAHARAJA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

