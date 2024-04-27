The talk of the wrestling town this week was AEW President Tony Khan wearing a neck brace during the NFL draft as he was on site as a representative for the Jacksonville Jaguars football franchise. Khan wore the brace due to the attack by The Elite on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which went viral and got a ton of coverage during the NFL Draft ceremony.

Well, now it look as if Khan will sign the brace and auction it off, with all the proceeds set to go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The idea was pitched by NFL Networks analyst Rich Eisen, who thanked Khan for his contribution and plugged AEW programming.

It was during the coverage of the NFL draft that Tony Khan compared WWE to Harvey Weinstein. You can read about that here.