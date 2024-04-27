A new matchup in the Knockouts Division will take place on the May 2nd TNA Impact!
Dani Luna will go one-on-one with Alisha Edwards on the program, which as always will air on AXS TV.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @MrsAIPAlisha w/@mashaslamovich vs @DaniLuna_pro w/@JodyThreat #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/6D9G1rWaWx
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 27, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!
-Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel, winner faces Mustafa Ali for the TNA X-Division Title at Under Siege
-Joe Hendry issues an apology to First Class’ AJ Francis & Rich Swann
-Dani Luna vs. Alisha Edwards