An update to Tony Khan will be provided on this evening’s edition of AEW Collision.

The AEW President made headlines on Wednesday when he was attacked by The Elite (Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada), who hit their boss with the devastating TK Driver. Khan sold the injury during this week’s NFL draft by wearing a neck brace. Now, we’ll find out what his medical condition is this evening.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

-The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

-We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time

-Update on AEW President Tony Khan after The Elite attacked him

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Chucky Taylor vs. Trent Beretta Parking Lot Brawl

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo