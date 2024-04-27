Johnny Knoxville is looking to take another crack at Sami Zayn.

The famed actor from the Jackass series famously wrestled Zayn at WrestleMania 38, a match that Knoxville came out on the winning end of. However, Zayn has since changed his evil ways and is not only a babyface, but the current reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

During an interview on Howie Mandel Does stuff Knoxville was asked about having a rematch with Zayn. This was his response:

You mean smash that low down dirty Sami Zayn in his face again? I would love to. Anytime. Anytime, WWE. Sami Zayn, I would love to smash your face in again. I know he’s a ‘good guy’ now. Everyone says ‘he’s a good guy.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, please.’ [rolls eyes]. He’s not much of a challenge. I don’t know if you saw WrestleMania, but it wasn’t much of a challenge.

Knoxville currently stars in a new film called Sweet Dreams, which is now available on streaming. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)