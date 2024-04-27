An update on a story that has been going around the WWE 2K24 community.

A popular community creator known as WhatsTheStatus had all of his creations pulled and had received a permanent ban for unknown reasons. However, after a ton of fans came to the support of WhatsTheStatus 2K has lifted his ban effective immediately. They broke the news today in the following press release:

Hello, WWE 2K community! We’ve heard your voices and wanted to let you know we’ve met with Status and had a productive discussion, touching on stability concerns and performance issues related to some popular mods. As a result of this discourse, we are lifting Status’ ban, effective immediately, working with him to bring back some of his content which doesn’t cause stability issues, and moving forward with him towards a common understanding. We invite you all to move forward with us and continue to enjoy and celebrate the fun to be had in WWE 2K24. #FinishYourStory.

2K games also released the latest patch update for WWE 2K24. You can see the improvements made below.

– Stability Improvements

– Addressed reported concerns of leaderboards not loading correctly within MyFACTION

– Addressed reported concerns related to setting the Ring Announcer to None when entering a Title Match

– Addressed reported concerns of auto complete preventing players in MyGM from booking SuperStars from different tag teams in the same match

-And more

WWE 2K24 is available to purchase on Playstation, Xbox, and PC now.