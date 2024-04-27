A programming note for WWE.

Next Friday’s WWE SmackDown will take place from Lyon, France, the final edition of the blue-brand before the following night’s Backlash premium live event from the same city. Usually when WWE tapes an overseas SmackDown it airs on delay in Ireland and The United Kingdom. However, this will be different this time around.

According to television listings for TNT 1 in the U.K. and Ireland, the May 3rd WWE SmackDown will now air from 6pm to 8pm.

ATTENTION UK & IRELAND FANS This Friday's episode of WWE #SmackDown, which will take place in Lyon, France, one night before the #WWEBacklash Premium Live Event will be LIVE from 6-8pm on TNT Sports 1. pic.twitter.com/7WsD6h3EaN — Wrestling-News.Net (@WN_Net) April 27, 2024

Here is an early lineup for the May 3rd SmackDown:

-A-Town Down Under defends the WWE tag team titles against the Street Profits

-Authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic

-Randy Orton is a guest on the KO Show