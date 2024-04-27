Last night WWE held night one of the 2024 draft during its broadcast of SmackDown, an event that saw a few talents switch brands and some surprising call-ups from NXT. You can see every wrestler that has been drafted so far by clicking here.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes following night one, which you can check out below.

-Talent found out their draft destinations on the day of the WWE Draft, some even during the live show

-Raw Draft Pool members still had no indication as to what brand they would be on as of Saturday

-Carmelo Hayes was expected to go to Smackdown based on travel lists and internal rundowns

Few brand switches occurred on Friday, with an emphasis on retaining familiar talent

-More brand swaps and NXT talent pickups are expected on Monday

-Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker were drafted to separate brands, with Breakker seen as a potential major singles star

-Corbin is anticipated to receive renewed attention on Smackdown after lack of push since 2022

-CM Punk appeared on the show, delivering a live promo and watching the main event from the crowd

-Cody Rhodes reassured he was okay when asked following his match with Carmelo Haye. There is no definite update as to whether or not he was hurt or just selling well. Rhodes had a successful signing event at Kroger in Newport, Kentucky

-Wendy Choo spotted at the WWE Performance Center, with hopes for her return soon

-Kiana James surprised by her callup, not informed about her brand post-Draft

-James’ video package prepared earlier in the week, noted as one of the best in-ring workers in NXT’s women’s roster