– CM Punk was backstage at night one of the 2024 WWE Draft on Friday night at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He did not appear on the broadcast, however he did come out and cut a quick promo for the live crowd, promising he would see them soon. Punk is also scheduled for Monday’s night two draft episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

– As seen on night one of the 2024 WWE Draft on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes was drafted to SmackDown. Hayes, who came up short against WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of the 4/26 episode of SmackDown, took the obligatory backstage photo with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque after the show. On X, Hayes wrote, “Was on the couch watching SmackDown last week…This week drafted First Round and wrestling the WWE Champion in the Main Event. When I say I Don’t Miss…I mean it. #H1M.”

Was on the couch watching #SmackDown last week…This week drafted First Round and wrestling the WWE Champion in the Main Event. When I say I Don’t Miss…I mean it. #H1M https://t.co/u23hz0c73h — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 27, 2024

– Current WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, who is formerly one-half of the “Trick ‘Melo Gang” duo with Hayes, surfaced on social media to comment on his former friend turned rival making the jump from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster after night one of the 2024 WWE Draft. The leader of the “Whoop That Trick!” movement also received his custom side plates on the WWE NXT World Championship title belt this week.

TRICK WILLIAMS SIDE PLATES The @_trickwilliams Era is now OFFICIALLY here #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GnxEIxPTOI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2024

– WWE has no non-televised live events scheduled for this weekend. The weekend will, however, feature the return of WWE on A&E: Superstar Sunday. Featured below is the lineup for Sunday, April 28, 2024.

3 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Bret Hart

5 PM – Biography: WWE Legends Shawn Michaels

7 PM – WWE Rivals Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

8 PM – PREMIERE – WWE Rivals Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Booker T – “WCW star, Booker T sought to make a name for himself by battling WWE’s biggest superstar, Stone Cold Steve Austin; Gabriel Iglesias breaks down this memorable rivalry with Kofi Kingston, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield.”

9 PM – PREMIERE – “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures The Miz – WWE Superstar, The Miz joins Mick Foley and Lita in the search to track down items representing his awesome career achievements; a confrontation with a collector may have The Miz leaving empty handed.”