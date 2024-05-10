The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Friday, May 10, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, three opening round matches for the ongoing 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament have been announced.

Now confirmed for the 5/10 episode of SmackDown this week in QOTR first round bouts are Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae, Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven and Naomi vs. Nia Jax.

Also scheduled for the show in King of the Ring first round tourney action is Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

