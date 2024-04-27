More picks for night one of the 2024 WWE Draft continued after the FOX cameras stopped rolling on Friday night.
Following night one of the 2024 WWE Draft on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, WWE announced additional night one picks on social media.
After the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show wrapped up, WWE announced the following draft picks on social media:
SmackDown: The O.C., Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Ashante Thee Adonis
Raw: Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Ivar
With that now known, featured below is a complete recap of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft.
Every 2024 WWE Draft pick
Round 1
SmackDown – Bianca Belair
Raw – Jey Uso
SmackDown – Carmelo Hayes
Raw – Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Round 2
SmackDown – Randy Orton
Raw – Bron Breakker
SmackDown – Nia Jax
Raw – Liv Morgan
Round 3
SmackDown – LA Knight
Raw – Ricochet
SmackDown – The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)
Raw – Sheamus
Round 4
SmackDown – AJ Styles
Raw – Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)
SmackDown – Andrade
Raw – Kiana James
As announced on social media on Friday night:
SmackDown – The O.C.
SmackDown – Baron Corbin
SmackDown – Cedric Alexander and Ashante Thee Adonis
Raw – Shayna Baszler
Raw – Zoey Stark
Raw – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Raw – Ivar
Make sure to join us here on Monday night for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage, including the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft.
The O.C. to #SmackDown@QoSBaszler to #WWERaw@ZoeyStarkWWE to #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1qIInpE7m6
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024
The #WWEDraft continues…@CedricAlexander & @tehutimiles to #SmackDown@wwe_alba & @IslaDawn to #WWERaw@BaronCorbinWWE to #SmackDown@Ivar_WWE to #WWERaw
Call the shots and create your own draft in #WWE2K24 MyGM @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/xOPPDnZd1Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2024