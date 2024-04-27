More picks for night one of the 2024 WWE Draft continued after the FOX cameras stopped rolling on Friday night.

Following night one of the 2024 WWE Draft on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, WWE announced additional night one picks on social media.

After the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show wrapped up, WWE announced the following draft picks on social media:

SmackDown : The O.C., Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Ashante Thee Adonis

Raw : Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Ivar

With that now known, featured below is a complete recap of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Every 2024 WWE Draft pick Round 1 SmackDown – Bianca Belair

Raw – Jey Uso

SmackDown – Carmelo Hayes

Raw – Seth “Freakin” Rollins Round 2 SmackDown – Randy Orton

Raw – Bron Breakker

SmackDown – Nia Jax

Raw – Liv Morgan Round 3 SmackDown – LA Knight

Raw – Ricochet

SmackDown – The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman)

Raw – Sheamus Round 4 SmackDown – AJ Styles

Raw – Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri)

SmackDown – Andrade

Raw – Kiana James As announced on social media on Friday night: SmackDown – The O.C.

SmackDown – Baron Corbin

SmackDown – Cedric Alexander and Ashante Thee Adonis

Raw – Shayna Baszler

Raw – Zoey Stark

Raw – Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Raw – Ivar

