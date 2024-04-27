The card for the next WWE premium live event continued to take shape on Friday night.

As Joey G. noted last night, two new matches were added to WWE Backlash: France on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Those matches were Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline duo of Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in a featured tag-team match.

Additionally, this week’s 2024 WWE Draft Night 1 special episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw the addition of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair challenging The Kabuki Warriors team of Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

WWE Backlash: France is scheduled for May 4, 2024 at the LDLC Arena.