For the second week in a row, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a stacked double-header to Saturday night.

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage both go down live tonight, Saturday, April 27, 2024, from the company’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Collision show, which kicks off at a special start-time of 8:30pm EST. due to NBA on TNT coverage, is Bullet Club Gold vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight for the AEW Unified Trios Championships.

Also scheduled for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program this evening is AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm going one-on-one against Anna Jay, The Grizzled Young Veterans duo of James Drake and Zack Gibson will make their AEW in-ring debuts against The Acclaimed team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, plus Swerve Strickland will give his first interview since becoming AEW World Champion at AEW Dynasty 2024 last weekend.

Scheduled for tonight’s installment of AEW Rampage, which airs live following the new episode of AEW Collision, is the Parking Lot Fight between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, as well as Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo going one-on-one in a battle of top-ranked AEW women’s title contenders.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision and AEW Rampage results coverage from Jacksonville, FL.