Jinder Mahal releases his first statement following his sudden WWE release.

The Modern Day Maharaja and former WWE Champion shared a video on social media, where he expressed his gratitude for the last 12 years he’s had with the company and how much joy he had working alongside the top wrestlers in the world. He adds that he doesn’t plan on hanging up his boots just yet before hinting at some big things coming in his future.

Hey, it’s The Maharaja. It’s been an eventful week to say the least, but it’s all good. I want to first say thank you. Thank you to anyone who reached out. All the love, support, DMs, phone calls, texts, comments — I appreciate all of you guys. I also want to thank everyone in the locker room. All the guys and girls, everyone working backstage behind the scenes — thank you.

Twelve years, two runs. Got to see and do amazing things. So many dream matches. Traveled the world. Got to do things that I never thought I’d be able to accomplish. Championships, being in a rock band — it’s been an amazing journey.

But what’s next? What’s next for The Maharaja? I’ve been here before. That time I was a kid, but now I’m a man. I will only present myself in a way that I want to. I will only do things that I want to. I will only go places that I want to. I still have many goals, many dream matches, many places I want to go.

Where do I make an impact? India, Europe, Japan, Canada, Red Hook section of Brooklyn? Stay tuned. You got about 11 more weeks. Maharaja out.