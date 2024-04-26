A huge story.

TKO released a new SEC filing that reveals that WWE President Nick Khan has registered to sell all 234,424 shares of his TKO stock, which includes 180,530 Class A common stock. Similar to Vince McMahon, who listed his remaining shares for sale as well, they have not been sold as of yet and are only listed.

Khan is listed as having 53,894. The 234,424 shares includes 180,530 shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of a portion of restricted stock units held by Mr. Khan that do not vest within 60 days of the date hereof.

Khan joined WWE back in 2020. Whether this move has anything to do with Khan’s possible involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, or his exit from WWE, remains to be seen.