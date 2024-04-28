Nic Nemeth adds another title to his collection.

The Most Wanted Man defeated Alberto El Patron at last night’s TripleMania XXXII event in Monterrey, Mexico. Nemeth secured the victory after hitting a low blow, followed by his signature Zig-Zag maneuver.

The AAA Mega Championship was vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo after due to injury. Vikingo held the title for 833 days.

Meanwhile, Nemeth now holds two prestigious championships as he is the AAA Mega Champion and the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. He was released by WWE in the fall of 2023.