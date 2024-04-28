Another update on Drew McIntyre.

It was revealed by The Rock last night that the Scottish Warrior had signed a new deal with WWE and will be remaining with the company for the foreseeable future. PW Insider had reported that McIntyre’s new contract was a multi-year deal for big money. As exciting as that it, the former multi-time world champion will not be on television for a bit.

PW Insider reports that McIntyre is still banged up from his hyperextended elbow injury that he sustained in the J.K. tour. It is noted that McIntyre received a ton of praise for working through the injury as long as he has. There is no timetable for his return, but it isn’t believed that he will out long.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition.