Some bad news for two of AEW’s biggest rising stars.

Julia Hart and Powerhouse Hobbs both sustained injuries recently, ones that will keep the former champions on the sidelines for some time. Fightful Select reports that Hart was injured again in the lead up to AEW Dynasty, and now she may require surgery for her banged up shoulder. At Dynasty she dropped the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale.

Meanwhile Hobbs went down with an injury after wrestling Jon Moxley on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. While the extent of the injury is unknown Fightful confirms the Wrestling Observer’s report that it is significant, and that he is not expected back anytime soon.

The injury bug has plagued AEW for the past couple of years as top stars seem to get hurt at the worst possible moment. Right now AEW is without Adam Cole, MJF, and Kenny Omega. The company’s newest signing, Mercedes Moné, has yet to wrestle due to an injury she sustained last year. The CEO will be making her debut at AEW Double or Nothing.