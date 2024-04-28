AEW seems to have lost one of its international broadcast deals.

Shortly after inking a multi-year streaming agreement with TelevisaUnivision, AEW has disappeared from the company’s ViX platform. While an official announcement has yet to be made from either party, a succinct statement on a support page, which was last updated on March 13th, disclosed the news.

The deal between AEW and TelevisaUnivision occurred in 2023 and was designed to bring AEW’s weekly TV shows and additional content to ViX’s premium tier, accessible across Mexico and select Latin American and Caribbean nations. Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics estimated the deal’s value at $150,000 annually, though no public confirmation has been forthcoming from either side.

Interestingly, the TelevisaUnivision accord isn’t the sole international streaming deal AEW has seen vanish this year. Reports from international fans on Reddit indicate that AEW content vanished from DAZN at the start of the year, despite the signing of a multi-year deal encompassing 42 markets in January 2023. Thurston had pegged the worth of that deal at $250,000 per year.

Previously, AEW had also struck a deal with ESPN for airing in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. Although absent from AEW’s “how to watch” page, there’s no explicit indication that this deal or others with partners like ITV, EuroSport, Sky, or TNT in Germany or Africa, have been affected.

