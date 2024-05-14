WWE has announced the following matches for the May 20th edition of Raw.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be taking on Chad Gable in a non-title match. This comes before Zayn defends the gold against Gable and Bronson Reed at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Then, Jey Uso will battle GUNTHER in the King of the Ring semifinals. Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov and GUNTHER bested Kofi Kingston.

Finally, Lyra Valkyria will meet IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring semifinals. Both were victorious in their quarterfinals matchups this evening.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MAY 20TH RAW:

-GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso Seminfinal of the King of the Ring tournament

-Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY Seminfinal of the Queen of the ring tournament

-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable