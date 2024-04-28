A new matchup has been announced for this Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin special.
The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) will be taking on Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe in tag team action. This marks Igwe and Dupont’s television debut.
.@TyriekIgwe_WWE and @_Tysonwwe_ make their #WWENXT debut THIS TUESDAY when they take on @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG at #NXTSpringBreakin!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ko6bzTIkhV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 28, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR SPRING BREAKIN:
-Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship
-Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship
-Natalya vs. Lola Vice in NXT Underground
-Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
-Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne