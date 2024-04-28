A new matchup has been announced for this Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin special.

The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) will be taking on Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe in tag team action. This marks Igwe and Dupont’s television debut.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SPRING BREAKIN:

-Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship

-Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Natalya vs. Lola Vice in NXT Underground

-Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

-Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne