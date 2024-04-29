AEW Rampage will once again air outside of its’ usual time slot next week.

On Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling announced a three-hour double-header for next Wednesday night at the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Immediately following the live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, a special live episode of AEW Rampage will air on TBS at 10/9c.

The NHL playoffs are scheduled to take place in the usual AEW Rampage time slot next Friday night.

Throughout April, AEW has held three-hour blocks of double-header shows on Saturday nights, with an extra hour airing right after AEW Collision. AEW Battle of the Belts X aired on April 13, 2024, while the last two weeks have seen AEW Rampage follow AEW Collision due to the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Along with the changes to the time slot for AEW Rampage next week, comes a change for AEW Collision.

The weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TNT Saturday night program will not air next Saturday night, May 4, 2024. The show will return in its’ normal time slot the following week on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 8/7c on TNT.

Make sure to join us here on 5/1 for live AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.