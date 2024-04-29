Congratulations are in order for Logan Paul and his fiancée.

On Sunday, the WWE United States Champion and his soon-to-be-wife Nina Agdal each released videos and photos on their respective Instagram pages to reveal the gender of their first baby together.

As noted, two weeks ago on April 15, the happy couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together, sharing sonogram photos of their emerging bundle of joy.

“Another Paul coming this Fall,” wrote Paul in a post via his Instagram page on 4/15.

In an update, Paul and Agdal each did baby gender reveal posts containing photos and videos of them announcing that they are expecting a little baby girl.

“IT’S A GIRL,” Paul wrote as the caption to the aforementioned IG post.