The 2024 WWE Draft wraps up tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri with the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime time three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, which also serves as the WWE Backlash: France “go-home show” for the premium live event this weekend, is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

Additionally, a big featured six-man tag-team bout has been announced, with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and fellow members of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, teaming up to take on the trio of “Main Event” Jey Uso, Andrade and Ricochet.

This, the finals picks in the 2024 WWE Draft, the final build to WWE Backlash: France and more is scheduled for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

