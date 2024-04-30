The F.B.I (Full Blooded Italians) are coming back to TNA.

The group, which consists of Nunzio, Zack Clayton, and Ray Jaz, will be competing at TNA’s Countdown To Under Siege pre-show this Friday. Their opponents have yet to be determined.

BREAKING: The F.B.I returns to TNA Wrestling on the #CountdownToUnderSiege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30 PM ET on TNA+ and all TNA digital platforms!

TNA Under Siege takes place from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York, and will air exclusively on TNA+. An updated lineup can be found below.

-Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

-Jody Threat & Dani Luna vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin or Trey Miguel for the TNA X-Division Title

-Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

-Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Kon

-Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin

-The FBI in action on Countdown To Under Siege