Bad news for Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King was injured during his matchup against Gabriel Kidd at the recent NJPW Resurgence event in California. It had been reported that Kingston broke his leg after he got suplexed into a guard rail, but PW Insider has an update regarding how long the former Triple Crown Champion will be out of action.

Insider reached out to Kingson, who confirmed that he suffered tears to his meniscus and his ACL, as well as the injury to his leg. He will need to undergo surgery to repair the damage, and is expected to be on the shelf for a while, possibly nine months. If that timetable holds up, he will not be back until January 2025, which means he won’t be able to compete at this year’s AEW All In London pay-per-view.

Kingston did tell PW Insider the following: “This part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back.”

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Kingston’s condition.