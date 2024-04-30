The viewership numbers are in for the April 27th edition of AEW Collision & AEW Rampage, which aired on the TNT network.

According to WrestleNomics, Collision drew 621,000 viewers and a 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up huge from the April 20th Collision, which only drew 461,000 viewers and scored a 0.13 in the demo rating. It should be noted that Collision received a huge boost in viewers thanks to the NBA Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat leading off the broadcast. The opening of Collision saw a promo by new AEW world champion Swerve Strickland, which had a 0.49 in the demo. The show also featured an update on Tony Khan after he was attacked by The Elite.

Meanwhile, Rampage fell due to it airing outside its normal time-slot. This week’s show drew 293,000 viewers and had a 0.09 demo rating, down from last Wednesday’s preempted episode of 397,000 viewers and 0.13 demo rating.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.