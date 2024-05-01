The plans for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship have been announced.

During night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., WWE NXT General Manager Ava came to the ring and ran down the details.

Things will kick off next week when a combine his held where the 12 women who impress officials the most will by selected to compete in six qualifying matches for a ladder match at WWE NXT Battleground 2024 to determine the inaugural Women’s North American Champion.

After the announcement was made, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace and even Michin from SmackDown came out and made it clear that they have their sights set on the new women’s title. A brawl broke out between them, which led to Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend and several others from the women’s locker room coming to the ring to fight it out.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 is scheduled to take place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9.

HISTORY.@avawwe_ has announced that we will crown the FIRST-EVER #WWENXT Women’s North American Champion in a LADDER MATCH at #NXTBattleground! pic.twitter.com/QCVvbILE6W — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2024