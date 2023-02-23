AEW taped matches for the February 24 edition of Rampage on Wednesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open. After the match, the lights went out and The House of Black surrounded the ring. The lights went out again and when they came back up, House of Black was gone

* Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale. After the match, Ruby Soho stopped Storm and Saraya from spray-painting Nightingale. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter entered the ring and attacked Saraya

* Lance Archer defeated Bryce Saturn. Jake “The Snake” was with Archer

* Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT.

