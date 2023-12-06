Ava Raine is a shot-caller these days.

The NXT Superstar was featured in a newsworthy backstage segment on this week’s WWE NXT Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

In the backstage segment, Ava Raine addressed the chaotic brawling that Roxanne Perez and Kiana James had been engaged in throughout the show up to that point, as well as over the past couple of weeks.

After marching into Shawn Michaels’ office, Ava Raine announces that it will be Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Steel Cage Match at the WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event this Saturday night.

