The early lineup for next week’s WWE NXT is already taking shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the final show leading up to Saturday’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event, a big tag-team match was announced for next week.

Next week’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of the weekly NXT on USA show will feature Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. Gallus in tag-team action.

The match was announced during a backstage segment featuring the two teams on this week’s NXT Deadline 2023 “go-home” show.

Previously announced for next week’s WWE NXT show, as we reported earlier tonight, is the start of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament. For a list of competitors in the tourney, click here.