Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and will be broadcast on the FOX network. The show actually already aired since it was overseas, with a full detailed description of what happened below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS YOU CAN STILL TUNE IN AT 8PM EST/5PM PST on FOX.

-Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens arrive at the building to open the show .

-Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton & Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

-Grayson Waller & Austin Theory cut a promo backstage hyping the tag team title match.

-Kayla Braxton interviews Belair & Cargill ahead of their title match against the Kabuki Warriors

-Carmelo Hayes expresses interest in the King of the Ring tournament. Bobby Lashley offers advice to Hayes.

-Heyman meets with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis regarding Backlash match cancellation.

-AOP defeated Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

-Heyman and Aldis discuss Reigns’ absence from the draft, revealing it was his idea to pull Reigns.

-Backstage promo from the Street Profits.

-LA Knight defeated Angel Garza

-Dragon Lee attacks Carlito backstage.

-Grayson Waller & Austin Theory defeated The Street Profits to retain the tag team titels.

-Face-to-face between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles.

-Brawl erupts between Sikoa & Tonga and Owens & Orton backstage.