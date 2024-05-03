Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and will be broadcast on the FOX network. The show actually already aired since it was overseas, with a full detailed description of what happened below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS YOU CAN STILL TUNE IN AT 8PM EST/5PM PST on FOX.
-Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens arrive at the building to open the show .
-Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated Tiffany Stratton & Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)
-Grayson Waller & Austin Theory cut a promo backstage hyping the tag team title match.
-Kayla Braxton interviews Belair & Cargill ahead of their title match against the Kabuki Warriors
-Carmelo Hayes expresses interest in the King of the Ring tournament. Bobby Lashley offers advice to Hayes.
-Heyman meets with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis regarding Backlash match cancellation.
-AOP defeated Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
-Heyman and Aldis discuss Reigns’ absence from the draft, revealing it was his idea to pull Reigns.
-Backstage promo from the Street Profits.
-LA Knight defeated Angel Garza
-Dragon Lee attacks Carlito backstage.
-Grayson Waller & Austin Theory defeated The Street Profits to retain the tag team titels.
-Face-to-face between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles.
-Brawl erupts between Sikoa & Tonga and Owens & Orton backstage.