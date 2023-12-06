NXT star Kelani Jordan recently joined Women’s Wrestling Talk for an in-depth interview, where she spoke about who inspires her backstage and how she’s trained with Jade Cargill at the Performance Center. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Who inspires her:

So for the in-ring itself. I love watching Bianca BelAir. I love how elegant she is, but how powerful she is and how she’s a baby face, but she has this edge. Where people know Alright, she’s sweet, but if you mess with her wrong like she’s gonna bring it. So, I really like watching her style because she also has this aggressiveness to her, where it’s like flashy moves. But hey, like, she can get down and strike too. So that’s something that I aspire to be like, and then someone else is RVD. I just love RVD. I think he’s unapologetically himself. I think his style is innovative. And he’s someone else that I look up to. And then for like promo inspo, I love listening to Daniel Bryan promos, just because he’s a firecracker babyface.