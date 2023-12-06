WWE continues an annual tradition next week on WWE NXT.

During this week’s Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly NXT on USA Network program, a video package aired to announce the start of the 2023 Men’s NXT Breakout Tournament.

The WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament kicks off next Tuesday night on the post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Scheduled for this year’s NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament are the following NXT developmental talents:

WWE NXT MEN’S BREAKOUT TOURNAMENT FIELD

* Riley Osbourne* Keanu Carter* Tavion Heights* Dion Lennox* Luca Crusifno* Myles Borne* Trey Bearhill* Oba Femi

Make sure to join us here next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage, including the start of the 2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament.