WWE continues an annual tradition next week on WWE NXT.
During this week’s Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly NXT on USA Network program, a video package aired to announce the start of the 2023 Men’s NXT Breakout Tournament.
The WWE NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament kicks off next Tuesday night on the post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.
Scheduled for this year’s NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament are the following NXT developmental talents:
WWE NXT MEN’S BREAKOUT TOURNAMENT FIELD* Riley Osbourne
* Keanu Carter
* Tavion Heights
* Dion Lennox
* Luca Crusifno
* Myles Borne
* Trey Bearhill
* Oba Femi
