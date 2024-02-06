The mentally unwell wrestling fans strike again.

NXT star and on-screen general manager Ava Raine has deactivated her X (Twitter) account after receiving a number of death threats related to the ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and her father, The Rock.

If you missed it, the American Nightmare told Roman Reigns that he will “not challenge him at WrestleMania,” then introduced the Rock, who appears to be taking his Mania spot. That has yet to be confirmed as WWE has leaned into the backlash and is now running a #WeWantCody movement online and in-person at WWE events. A huge press WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference will take place this Thursday in Las Vegas, where it will most likely be determined who will face the Tribal Chief this April in Philadlephia.

As for Ava, Wrestling Headlines would like to wish her well.