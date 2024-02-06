An update on WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross from his good friend and pro-wrestling personality, Conrad Thompson.

Thompson took to X (Twitter) earlier today and wrote, “Just FaceTimed with

@JRsBBQ and he’s in great spirits and thinking he will get to go home soon! His nurses are taking great care of him and his lovely daughter is there helping run point. He asked me to let everyone know the latest and if you don’t mind, throw one up for him!”

This comes after Ross revealed yesterday that he had undergone another surgery after having a different cancer removal surgery a few days prior. The legendary commentator, who currently works for AEW, has been consistently out of action over the last six months due to a slew of health issues. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish JR well in his recovery.