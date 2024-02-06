An update on former WWE, AEW, TNA, and ROH star Bobby Fish.

The in-ring veteran will be joining up with MLW according to Fightful Select. He is scheduled to compete at the MLW Intimidation Games event on February 29th, which takes place from the Melrose Ballroom in New York and will air on TrillerTV+. The report mentions that MLW’s relationship with NJPW, along with Riddle competing, helped lock Fish into a deal.

Fish did wrestle before for MLW prior to joining AEW back in 2021. He does have a history with MLW CEO Court Bauer dating back to both men’s days in ROH.