The viewership numbers are in for the February 3rd edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 404,000 viewers, an increase of 35% from the January 27th episode that only drew 300,000 against the WWE Royal Rumble. It scored a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which doubled from last Saturday’s 0.06 demo rating. The show did go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knics NBA game on ABC, which pulled in 2,743,000 viewers and a 0.71 demo rating according to SportsMediaWatch.

Collision featured Eddie Kingston battling Bryan Keith in singles-action, a match that the Mad King won but got the Bounty Hunter signed to AEW. It also featured Bryan Danielson and CMLL star Hechicero battling it out as the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and the invading luchadores continues to heat up.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates from all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.