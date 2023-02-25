Plans always change in pro wrestling, and that is no different for WWE in 2023.

According to Fightful Select, there were a number of matchups and angles that were altered at the start of the year, specifically with Raw XXX (30th Anniversary) and the Royal Rumble. Check out an updated list in the highlights below.

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s championship was originally set to take place at the Royal Rumble but was moved up a full month to an episode of SmackDown. The match was critically acclaimed and was well received backstage. Rousey would drop the title to Charlotte Flair shortly afterwards as Rousey wanted to work with Shayna Baszler in a tag team.

-Finn Balor and Edge were reportedly set to meet in a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble but due to the R-Rated superstar’s filming schedule it didn’t happen. The two are still feuding and a WrestleMania matchup seems destined, but it is unknown if the HIAC stipulation will be added.

-As previously noted, Bayley and Becky Lynch were supposed to face each other in a cage match at Raw XXX, but the match never happened due to The Bloodline segment going over time. The report states that this was actually a blessing in disguise for WWE as the two were able to have the match in the main event of Raw a few weeks later.