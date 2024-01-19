Cody Rhodes may not complete his story at WWE WrestleMania 40 this year.

Although the belief was that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 could be Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Rollins vs. Punk is the confirmed WrestleMania plan while Reigns’ opponent is expected to be either The Rock or Rhodes, or it could be a three-way.